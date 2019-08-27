Anderson (lat) is scheduled for a bullpen session Sunday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Anderson has been playing catch but has not thrown a pitch since giving up three runs in one-third of an inning against Boston on Aug. 9. If Sunday's bullpen session goes well, he will throw a few more and at least one simulated game before being activated from the injured list. The 26-year-old has compiled a 5.01 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 56:27 K:BB in 41.1 innings this season.

