Angels' Justin Bour: Heads to bench
Bour is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Yankees.
Bour was able to hit his second home run of the year Tuesday, a grand slam off Chad Green, but will head to the bench against lefty CC Sabathia. Bour has appeared in the lineup twice against lefties this season and should continue to have days off against southpaws going forward. Albert Pujols will get the start at first and hit cleanup while Kevan Smith will check into the lineup as the designated hitter.
