Angels' Justin Upton: Activated from DL, hitting cleanup

Upton (finger) was activated from the disabled list Thursday and is starting in left field against the Astros.

As expected, Upton has been cleared to rejoin the Angels after spending a little more than the 10-day minimum on the disabled list with a finger laceration. The veteran outfielder, who is batting cleanup in his first game back, is hitting .267/.352/.474 with 26 homers and seven stolen bases through 122 games this season.

