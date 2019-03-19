Angels' Justin Upton: Back in action Tuesday

Upton (knee) is starting in left field and hitting leadoff Tuesday against the Rockies, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Upton, who has been battling knee tendinitis throughout camp, has been cleared to make his long-awaited Cactus League debut Tuesday. Barring any setbacks, the outfielder should still have plenty of time to get ready for Opening Day, with eight exhibition games scheduled beforehand.