Angels' Justin Upton: Bashes 16th homer

Upton went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Upton could have had an even bigger day at the plate if Jarrod Dyson didn't rob a potential grand slam in the seventh inning. Instead, his fantasy owners will have to settle for Monday's lone home run. Upton's numbers are a tick lower than last year's career-best marks, but the 30-year-old is still slashing .255/.341/.468 with 16 homers and 43 RBI, trailing only the great Mike Trout on the club in the latter two categories.