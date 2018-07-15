Angels' Justin Upton: Bashes 19th homer

Upton went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's win over the Dodgers.

Upton got off to a rough 5-for-32 start with no extra-base hits through the first nine games in July, but he has turned things around with two homers and six RBI over his last two contests. The 30-year-old tends to run hot and cold at times, but the overall results have been positive for his fantasy owners. Upton is slashing .250/.343/.445 with 19 homers, 54 RBI and 49 runs while batting in the heart of the Angels' lineup.