Upton went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI during a 10-9 win over the Astros in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

He was also productive in the nightcap, going 1-for-4 with two runs. Upton's had an awful year so far, but he's showing signs of life at the plate. Over his last nine games, he's hitting .387 (12-for-31) with three homers and eight RBI.