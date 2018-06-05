Angels' Justin Upton: Bat heats up

Upton went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Monday's 9-6 win over the Royals.

Upton was slumping hard at the end of May, but he appears to have snapped out of his slump with his second consecutive game with a homer. The 30-year-old has notoriously been an extremely streaky hitter over the course of his successful career, so fantasy owners shouldn't get too high or low based on small sample sizes. Upton has already endured a couple of prolonged cold streaks this season, but he remains on pace to record another 30-homer, 100-RBI campaign.