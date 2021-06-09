Upton went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Royals.

Upton was the fourth Angels' hitter to homer off Kris Bubic Tuesday, taking him deep with two outs in the fourth inning. Upton has been a tear recently, with four long balls and four doubles in his current six-game hitting streak. The 33-year-old is slashing .228/.312/.500 with 14 home runs, second on the team behind Shohei Ohtani. In addition, he has 29 RBI, 29 runs and a pair of steals in 205 plate appearances.