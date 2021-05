Upton went 2-for-5 with a home run, two total runs and two total RBI in Tuesday's 11-5 win over Texas.

Upton set the tone early for the Angels, smashing a 430-foot blast to left field to open the bottom half of the first inning. He later singled in a run and subsequently came around to score in the fourth frame. Upton is slashing .204/.279/.416 with nine homers and 20 RBI on the season.