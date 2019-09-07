Angels' Justin Upton: Blasts game-winning homer

Upton went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a victory over the White Sox on Friday.

Upton struck out twice in his first three at-bats but atoned in a big way in the ninth inning, launching a 406-foot shot to left field for what proved to be the winning run. The 32-year-old has struggled to the tune of a .220 batting average this season but has begun to turn things around in September, going 6-for-19 with three homers and six RBI in five games.