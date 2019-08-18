Angels' Justin Upton: Blasts ninth homer

Upton went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 6-5 win over the White Sox.

Upton's third-inning blast to center field off White Sox starter Hector Santiago cut the deficit to 5-2 at the time. It's Upton's third homer in August and his ninth of the year. The left fielder has added 29 RBI and 26 runs scored while hitting.215/.313/.430 in 43 games this season, his worst line since his rookie year in 2007.