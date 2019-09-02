Angels' Justin Upton: Blasts solo homer

Upton went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to Boston.

Upton brought the Angels to within a run with a 432-foot shot to center field in the eighth inning. The long ball was his first since Aug. 17 and his first extra-base hit in his last 11 games. The 32-year-old is slashing .211/.307/.402 with 10 homers and 35 RBI while striking out 70 times in 228 plate appearances this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories