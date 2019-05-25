Angels' Justin Upton: Cleared for batting practice

Upton (toe) has been cleared to take batting practice on the field and participate in some outfield drills, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Upton was also given the green light to run on 100 percent of his weight, per Fletcher, so he's finally starting to make some noticeable progress. However, it's worth mentioning that less than one week ago, Upton stated "it'll be a while" before he's activated from the injured list.