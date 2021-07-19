Upton (back) could start a rehab assignment sometime this week, the Associated Press reports.
When Upton's back initially tightened up, he was not expected to need a stint on the IL. However, it has taken some time for the veteran outfielder to recover, and he has now been out of action for nearly a month. As such, Upton will require a rehab assignment, though it's not clear exactly when that will start or how long it will last. Assuming all goes well for Upton from this point forward, it seems reasonable to hope for a return to the Angels sometime next week.