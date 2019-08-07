Angels' Justin Upton: Clubs three-run homer

Upton went 1-for-2 with two walks and a three-run home run Tuesday against the Reds.

Upton took Anthony DeSclafani deep in the first inning to record his sixth home run of the season. It was just his second long ball since July 13, during which time he has struck out at least once in 16 of his 19 starts. That said, Upton has yet to hit his stride since making his season-debut June 17 and is hitting just .213/.303/.393 across 142 plate appearances for the campaign.