Angels' Justin Upton: Completes live BP

Upton (toe) hit two home runs in eight at-bats during live batting practice Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Upton will participate in live batting practice again Thursday as he ramps up towards a rehab assignment. Wednesday was the 31-year-old's first time facing live pitching since suffering the injury in late March, so he'll likely see significant number of at-bats before heading to the minors for the rehab stint.