Angels' Justin Upton: Continues RBI barrage

Upton went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two RBI in Monday's loss to the Rangers.

Upton delivered the first run of the game with a double in the first inning and singled to drive home another run in the second. Though he is hitting only .234 in August, the 31-year-old has been a constant source of run production, ranking sixth in baseball with 19 RBI this month.