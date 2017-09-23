Play

Angels' Justin Upton: Continues September power surge Saturday

Upton went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo homers Saturday against the Astros.

Upton smashed his 33rd and 34th homers to tally the only runs for the Angels in a road defeat. He's hit six home runs over his last 10 games, and he's been an outstanding fantasy option at the most important time of the season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast