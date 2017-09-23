Angels' Justin Upton: Continues September power surge Saturday
Upton went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo homers Saturday against the Astros.
Upton smashed his 33rd and 34th homers to tally the only runs for the Angels in a road defeat. He's hit six home runs over his last 10 games, and he's been an outstanding fantasy option at the most important time of the season.
