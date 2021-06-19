Upton went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, three runs and an RBI in Friday's 11-3 rout of the Tigers.

Upton reached base four times in the contest and crossed the plate on three occasions. He also knocked in a run with an RBI single in the sixth inning. The veteran outfielder has thrived since moving into the leadoff spot May 23, batting .330 with six homers, 15 RBI and 25 runs over 23 games. He has also logged a 15.2 percent walk rate over that span after walking just 9.7 percent of the time prior to the move to the top of the lineup.