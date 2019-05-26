Angels' Justin Upton: Continuing rehab with big club

Upton (toe) will accompany the Angels during their road trip this week and have his rehab program overseen by the team's medical staff, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The news shouldn't be viewed as a sign that a return from the 60-day injured list is imminent for Upton, who is expected to remain out for at least few more weeks. At this stage of his rehab, Upton has been able to take batting practice, field grounders and sprint at full speed in a straight line, but the Angels remain concerned about his ability to make cuts while running. Until he's able to do that, the Angels likely won't have Upton play the outfield during simulated or minor-league rehab games.