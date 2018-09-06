Angels' Justin Upton: Could return Friday

Upton (concussion) played catch Wednesday and hopes to return to the lineup Friday against the White Sox, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Upton sustained the concussion after an outfield collision last Saturday. The fact that the club didn't place him on the 7-day concussion DL was a positive sign that he wouldn't be held out too long. Fantasy owners should prepare for a potential return this weekend against the White Sox.

