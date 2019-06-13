Angels' Justin Upton: Could return in Toronto
Manager Brad Ausmus said Upton (toe) could be activated from the 10-day injured list during the Angels' upcoming series against the Blue Jays, which begins Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Upton isn't expected to return during the team's series in Tampa Bay this weekend, but it sounds like he could be back early next week if everything goes as planned. The outfielder, who has been on the shelf all season with turf toe, has appeared in four minor-league rehab games with High-A Inland Empire so far, going 3-for-11 with three walks and no strikeouts in those appearances.
