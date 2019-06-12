Angels' Justin Upton: Could return on upcoming road trip
Upton (toe) could be activated off the injured list sometime during the Angels upcoming road trip, which runs Thursday through June 23, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Upton began his rehab stint with High-A Inland Empire over the weekend and and is 3-for-8 through his first three games with the 66ers. The 31-year-old may remain in the minors a bit longer since he's been out since spring training due to turf toe.
