Upton (back) has a chance to be activated off the injured list when eligible Saturday, the Associated Press reports.

Upton has been on the 10-day injured list since June 25 due to a lower-back strain, though the move was backdated to June 22. He wasn't initially expected to need to move to the IL, and it sounds like he is feeling better given the possibility of a minimum stay. Prior to going on the shelf, Upton had enjoyed a strong month of June, slashing .338/.463/.631 with four homers, 11 RBI, a stolen base and a 15:18 BB:K.