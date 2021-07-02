Upton (back) could return as soon as Sunday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Upton is eligible to be reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday, but manager Joe Maddon said that the outfielder could be back in action as early as Sunday. The 33-year-old has been dealing with a lower-back strain since June 22, but he should reclaim an everyday role for the Angels once he's activated. In his 10 games prior to his absence, Upton hit .325 with three doubles, 10 runs, three RBI, a stolen base and seven walks.