Upton went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 9-5 loss to the Mariners.

Upton started the first inning with a leadoff home run off Logan Gilbert. He has been on a tear, with three homers, seven RBI and six runs in his last four games. The 33-year-old is slashing .225/.310/.486 with 13 long balls, 28 RBI and 27 runs over 197 plate appearances. Due to his more recent success, he has found himself leading off most nights.