Angels' Justin Upton: Cranks 14th homer

Upton went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Kansas City.

Upton's seventh-inning homer turned out to be the deciding run in a narrow victory. The 30-year-old has snapped out of his late-May funk with nine hits and three long balls over his last four contests. He should remain a fixture in the heart of the Halos' potent lineup, providing fantasy owners with healthy totals in home runs (14), RBI (39) and runs (36).

