Upton went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in the 9-2 win over the Dodgers on Friday.

Upton got the Angels on the board with a leadoff home run in the second inning. This was Upton's first game back since missing a couple games with a bruised knee. He appeared to be fine, producing at the plate and in the field. The 33-year-old doesn't hit for average like he used to, but he is still a home run threat. He is batting .226 with six home runs, 13 RBI and 12 runs scored in 93 at-bats.