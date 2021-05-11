Upton went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's 5-4 win over the Astros.

He went back-to-back with Jared Walsh in the sixth inning to chase Luis Garcia from the game and kick-start a four-run rally that erased an early deficit for the Angels. Upton once again isn't doing much in the batting average department, hitting below .220 for the third straight season, but he can still send the ball a long way when he does make contact. On the year, the 33-year-old has seven homers and 14 RBI through 29 games.