Angels' Justin Upton: Day off Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Upton is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Rangers, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Manager Joe Maddon told Ardaya that it is a scheduled day off for the veteran outfielder. Jose Rojas is starting in left field and batting sixth.
