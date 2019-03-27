Angels' Justin Upton: Dealing with turf toe
Upton will open the season on the injured list after being diagnosed with turf toe on his left foot Tuesday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
General Manager Billy Eppler said earlier Tuesday that Upton would "probably" begin the season on the injured list, but at that point they were still awaiting the results of the MRI. The 31-year-old suffered the injury when he collided with the outfield wall during Sunday's exhibition game. Upton could be eligible to return from the IL as early as April 4, but given the diagnosis he seems likely to require a longer recovery. The Angels have yet to officially provide a return timetable.
