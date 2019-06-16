Angels' Justin Upton: Debut set for Monday

Manager Brad Ausmus confirmed Upton (toe) would be activated from the 60-day injured list ahead of Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Sidelined since spring training with a sprained toe on his left foot, Upton endured a challenging multi-month rehab before receiving clearance to appear in minor-league games earlier this month. He capped his six-game rehab assignment in style Friday with High-A Inland Empire, going 4-for-5 with two home runs and a double. With three straight seasons of 30-plus home runs on his resume, Upton should provide a solid Angels lineup with an even greater infusion of power, though the toe issue could limit his activity on the basepaths compared to previous years. The Angels may ease Upton into the mix with a day off or two in his first week back with the big club, but his strong track record at the big-league level makes him a worthy roster option in just about any fantasy format.