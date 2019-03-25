Angels' Justin Upton: Diagnosed with toe sprain

Upton left Sunday's game against the Dodgers with a sprained big toe.

Upton crashed into the left field wall and left with what initially appeared to be a knee injury, an issue that would be particularly worrisome as he'd missed much of camp with a knee issue already. He seems to have escaped serious injury, however, and is considered day-to-day.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...

  • MLB: Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds

    Gennett injury proves costly

    With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...