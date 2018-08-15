Angels' Justin Upton: Drives in three
Upton went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Padres. He was also caught stealing.
Upton mashed a two-run shot in the fifth inning for his 26th homer of the year, then later plated another on a single in the seventh. The 30-year-old has homered in five of the last seven games to bring him well within reach of a third straight 30-home run season, and he's also slashing a solid .267/.352/.481.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start