Angels' Justin Upton: Drives in three

Upton went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Padres. He was also caught stealing.

Upton mashed a two-run shot in the fifth inning for his 26th homer of the year, then later plated another on a single in the seventh. The 30-year-old has homered in five of the last seven games to bring him well within reach of a third straight 30-home run season, and he's also slashing a solid .267/.352/.481.