Angels' Justin Upton: Drives in two Sunday

Upton went 1-for-4 with a pair of RBI in Sunday's 4-3 victory over the Dodgers.

Upton hasn't homered since June 24, and is batting just .213 with just one extra-base hit since that date. The 30-year-old has proven to be a streaky hitter over his career, so fantasy owners shouldn't fret over his recent slump. Upton is slashing .248/.338/.434 with 17 homers and 47 RBI through 88 games.