Angels' Justin Upton: Ends homer drought

Upton went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a stolen base Thursday against the Mariners.

Upton provided the finishing touches on a strong offensive performance by the Angels in the sixth inning, hitting his 18th home run of the season. It marked his first home run and second extra-base hit since June 24. Even after that lengthy stretch of faltering at the plate, he is well-positioned to exceed 30 home runs for the third consecutive season.

