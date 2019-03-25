Angels' Justin Upton: Exits after colliding with wall

Upton left Sunday's game against the Dodgers after running into the left-field wall, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Upton had only recently returned from from right knee tendinitis and may have suffered an injury in the same area. The exact nature and severity of the issue are not yet clear.

