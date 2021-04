Upton was removed from Wednesday's loss to the Rangers with cramps, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 33-year-old exited after showing some discomfort during his eighth-inning at-bat, but manager Joe Maddon said the outfielder is "fine" after the game. Upton went 1-for-4 with his fourth home run of the season Wednesday before leaving the contest and could be back in the lineup for Thursday's series opener at Houston.