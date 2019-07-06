Angels' Justin Upton: Feeling good but out through break

Upton (quadriceps) is feeling better but will only be used in an emergency Saturday or Sunday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Upton was removed from Wednesday's game against Texas due to a tight left quad and has yet to return to the field. The Angels have little reason not to have him sit until after the All-Star break, giving him over a week to rest before the second half begins.

