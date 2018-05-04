Angels' Justin Upton: Gets three hits, three runs against Orioles
Upton went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and three runs as the Angels trounced the Orioles 12-3 on Thursday.
After a bit of a slump following his hot start to the season, Upton has turned it on again the last two games, with four hits, a home run, five RBI and four runs over his last eight at-bats. His .246 average and .709 OPS are still well below his career marks of .268 and .825 but if he can keep the momentum of these last two games going into another hot streak he should see his numbers start to climb back toward their customary levels.
More News
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H top-200 trade chart
Our Scott White gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...