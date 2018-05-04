Upton went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and three runs as the Angels trounced the Orioles 12-3 on Thursday.

After a bit of a slump following his hot start to the season, Upton has turned it on again the last two games, with four hits, a home run, five RBI and four runs over his last eight at-bats. His .246 average and .709 OPS are still well below his career marks of .268 and .825 but if he can keep the momentum of these last two games going into another hot streak he should see his numbers start to climb back toward their customary levels.