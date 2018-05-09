Upton went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's loss to the Rockies.

Angel hitters weren't able to do much against Colorado starter Jon Gray, but Upton finally got Los Angeles on the board against the bullpen in the eighth inning for the club's only two runs of the game. The 30-year-old got off to a bit of a slow start, but he seems to be rounding into form of late. In the last six games, he's gone yard in three of them and has driven in nine in that span.