Upton went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and two walks in a 3-2 victory over Oakland on Friday.

For the ninth time in his past ten games, Upton batted leadoff for the Angels in the contest. He got the team on the board with a game-tying two-run shot in the third inning, marking his second straight game with a long ball. Over his past 10 contests, Upton is batting .306 with four homers and seven RBI.