Angels' Justin Upton: Goes deep Thursday

Upton went 2-for-3 with a walk and solo home run Thursday against the Mariners.

Upton took Mike Leake deep in the seventh inning to record his 27th homer of the season. It was his first long ball since coming off the disabled list on August 30 and has only been able to muster seven hits in 34-at bats. While he may close the season on a down note, Upton has produced as expected, with the chance to surpass 30 home runs for the third consecutive season.

