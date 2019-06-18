Angels' Justin Upton: Goes yard in 2019 debut

Upton went 2-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's 10-5 win over the Blue Jays.

It didn't take Upton long to start making up for lost time, as he crushed the first pitch he saw in 2019 over the center-field fence to lead off the second inning and kick-start a seven-run frame for the Angels. The 31-year-old probably doesn't have enough time left on the calendar to compile his fourth straight 30-homer campaign, but he could still make a big impact over the final three-plus months.