Upton went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 11-4 loss to the Astros.
Upton went deep off Astros starter Framber Valdez in the fourth inning. It was the third homer of the year for Upton. The left fielder had appeared in just five of the Angels' last 13 games, and entered the contest in a 1-for-18 slump over that span. He's hitting just .103 with eight RBI and five runs scored in 20 games this season. Due to Upton's poor hitting, Brian Goodwin has seen most of the recent playing time in left field.