Angels' Justin Upton: Goes yard
Upton went 1-for-4 with a walk and solo home run Wednesday against the Blue Jays.
Upton took Jordan Romano deep in the eighth inning for his second home run of the season. Though he wasn't in the starting lineup Tuesday, Upton has homered in both of his starts since making his season-debut Monday. Thus, he's shown little rust and will look to keep things going in the series finale against the Blue Jays on Thursday.
