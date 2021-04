Upton (lower body) will start in left field and bat fifth Thursday against the Astros.

Upton exited late in Wednesday's loss to the Rangers due to lower-body cramps, but after getting rehydrated, he's ready to go for the Angels' four-game series in Houston. The veteran outfielder has provided four home runs and 11 RBI through his 14 games this season, but an elevated 29.3 percent strikeout rate has limited him to a .235 batting average.