Angels' Justin Upton: Heads to bench Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Upton is not in the lineup Sunday against the Athletics, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Upton will receive a breather in the series finale after going 0-for-5 with a strikeout Saturday. Phil Gosselin will start in left field and bat leadoff Sunday for the Angels.
