Angels' Justin Upton: Heads to bench

Upton is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

After supplying an .818 OPS while starting in each of the Angels' first 15 games out of the All-Star break, Upton will be awarded a rest in the series finale. Upton will give way in left field to Kaleb Cowart, who had previously started the last three games at third base.

More News
Our Latest Stories